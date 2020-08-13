Spain: Man rams friend’s Lamborghini Huracan into wall, leaves vehicle in shambles

The police located the two passengers in the vehicle at the Huelva's Juan Ramon Jimenez Hospital where they were admitted for minor injuries. (Source: YouTube)

When a man in Spain decided to lend his friend his Lamborghini Huracan Performante, little did he know that his bright green supercar would be returned back by a tow-truck.

According to a DailyMail report, a man in Huelva, south-west Spain, rammed the luxury vehicle into the wall of an electricity substation and fled the scene before the occupants were tracked down by the police in a hospital.

The driver, who wrecked the £215,000 (Rs. 21089006) Lamborghini, is under investigation for reckless driving after allegedly speeding and losing control of the vehicle.

Watch the video here:

According to the new website, the police located the vehicles occupants at Huelva’s Juan Ramon Jimenez Hospital where they were admitted for minor injuries. Moreover, the owner has also been ordered to make a statement along with the two men.

Following the car crash – which hit a wall of a high-voltage substation – the power in the area was cut off even as firefighters removed the vehicle residue from the location, a local news website reported.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd