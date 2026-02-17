Man caught on camera putting armpit hair in meal, refuses to pay Rs 38,000 bill at Sydney restaurant

In the clip, the man appears to reach under his arm, pull out strands of hair and drop them onto his plate.

A bizarre dining dispute at a restaurant in Australia has gone viral after CCTV footage appeared to show a customer planting hair in his own meal and complaining about it. Pony Dining in The Rocks, Sydney, shared a CCTV clip on Facebook saying it wanted to alert other hospitality businesses after what its staff described as a suspicious complaint.

According to the restaurant, a group of six diners, including the man seen in the video, claimed they discovered hair in their food and refused to settle the bill. But CCTV footage reportedly told a very different story, news.com.au reported.