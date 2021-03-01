Man proposes to girlfriend while skydiving, incredible video blows away netizens

Although people were highly impressed, most said the video gave them anxiet. (Source: wingmanskydive/ Instagram)

Coming up with a unique proposal idea to surprise your partner will hardly do anymore. For a truly one of a kind proposal, it seems you need to jump off your comfort zone. Now, taking it literally to a whole new level, a pilot popped the question thousands of feet above the ground while skydiving! Video of the grand proposal is now going viral.

An adventure sport enthusiast and pilot, the man identified a Ray, took his partner, Katie, by surprise when he suddenly asked her to marry him mid-air. But what makes the video really exciting is the fact that to keep it all a surprise, the man carried the ring in his mouth!

Shot on a GoPro, the stunning video captured the moment where he carefully holds the ring between his teeth, showing it to the viewers first. Then as the parachute flutters open, he professes his love to the woman and shows her the ring in his palm, while managing the camera with the other.

Although the viewers got anxious that the expensive jewellery might fall — the proposal ended without any troubles with the woman saying yes. The newly engaged couple was then seen ecstatic as they continued their joyride to celebrate the sweet moment.

Netizens too were thrilled to see the unique proposal. As many congratulated the duo, they remarked that they were very anxious the man would drop the ring. Highlighting that it was risky move, people said they were glad he pulled it off with such style.