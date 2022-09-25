Man proposes to girlfriend after getting police to ‘arrest’ him. Watch video

A man made an unusual proposal of marriage after getting police to handcuff him in front of his girlfriend. A video showing the proposal and the fake arrest in the US has gone viral on social media.

The Facebook video shared by the Whitman Police Department in Washington shows two police officers handcuffing the man at a restaurant and taking him outside. After a while, he is seen hugging his girlfriend, dropping to a knee and proposing to her. The woman is seen accepting his shocking proposal.

Police said the man ringed them requesting for an “arrest” on September 3. “Wayne calls me, I said ‘how can I help you?’ Wayne said that he wanted the Whitman Police to arrest him so he could propose to his girlfriend Kristen. As you can imagine this was followed by a long silenced pause…. I then asked Wayne to repeat that again, please. ‘I want you to arrest me’ he said. Wayne then began to tell me his plan to propose to his girlfriend ‘Kristen’,” read the post.

Along with Kristen and her parents, Wayne was dining at The Patio at McGuiggan on September 9. The police officers got the fake arrest approved by their chief. “Chief Hanlon had to be told the idea twice just like I did, but he approved and said ‘Sure, go ahead. What could go wrong?'” police further wrote.

“I relay the green light to Wayne. He seems happy at the prospect of getting locked up in a busy restaurant in front of his girlfriends parents and a bunch of strangers,” read the quirky post.

Wayne thus prepared the plot for the day. Everything happened as planned. A stir was created in the restaurant as police officers Stafford, Cormier and Silva came to the scene.

“Officer Silva tells Wayne to ‘stand up, you’re under arrest’, but Wayne does not stand up. Uh oh, somebody is not following the script. Officer Silva repeats his command a couple of times and Wayne finally stands up after his future father-in-law tells him to. They cuff him and walk him out, and place him in the back of a cruiser. Officer Silva quickly and discretely takes the cuffs off Wayne before locking him in the backseat,” read the post.