Man’s proposal to woman at busy McDonald’s goes wrong, netizens slam him

While most marriage proposals are a culmination and celebration of love, there are chances one may be turned down. And if it’s a public proposal, the rejection can be more embarrassing. A video of one such proposal at a McDonald’s outlet has gone viral, leaving netizens divided online.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, a woman is seen standing at a counter in a crowded food court ordering a meal. A young man is soon seen getting down on his knees and holding a jewellery box. At first, the woman seems oblivious, but the collective cheering of the crowd makes her turn to see what was happening behind her.

She is seen looking at the man in disbelief and angrily shaking her head. As the crowd continues to film and cheer on, the woman and the man look like they are having an argument. Then, the woman is seen walking out, leaving the man surrounded by strangers. A few moments, the man also walks out pushing away a shopping trolley, leaving everyone flummoxed.

According to reports, the proposal happened in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Watch the video here:

Witnessed such a sad situation today yoh 💔 pic.twitter.com/RPFvMS7bga — ⭐️Certified Fixer⭐️ (@Madame_Fossette) April 27, 2022

As the video garnered millions of views across social media platforms, it started a serious discussion about exerting proposals on women in public, “coercing them into saying a yes”. Others argued if it was a prank and the man was just trying to get her attention. Many also said that even if public proposals were okay, the time and place matter a lot and a busy eatery seems anything but romantic. Some even dubbed it as “insulting” and “manipulating”.

Proposing at McDonald’s…makes me Grimace https://t.co/mJg1n0flmR — Kelly Nash🎙️ (@KellyNashRadio) May 4, 2022

💀Unless you’ve discussed it beforehand and you know they like this kind of thing, DO NOT PROPOSE IN PUBLIC!! https://t.co/TFnYB8q9MA — Charlie. He/Him (@EilrahcPan) May 4, 2022

Don’t publicly propose if :

A. There is a possibility of rejection

B. At a McDonalds counter

C. With a supermarket trolley full of groceries

D. When you’re already wearing a wedding ring (NANI???!!!)

E. All of the above. Just don’t and spare everyone the secondhand embarassment. https://t.co/jzb3gkTUic — ᴊᴏᴇ ʟᴇᴇ (@iamjoelee) May 4, 2022

Who tf actually proposes at a McDonald’s??? 😭 She probably would have said yes if she wasn’t so uncomfortable too😭 https://t.co/UvxswoCPLo — Chan’sFavouriteChartManipulator (@Lulovesblue) May 2, 2022

Serves him right. They said you people should stop proposing in the mall – publicly, to the glaring eyes of strangers shouting – “awwwn” “say yes” yenyenyen https://t.co/dDd7c6IbOM — Yettie™🔥 (@yettieShuga) April 30, 2022

God the men you have put on earth are proposing where there are fries in three sizes. https://t.co/L87Ysww2ns — ayanna (@codenamearee) April 28, 2022

He got what he deserved bc not only is it a McDonald’s but a McDonald’s in a grocery store like he had zero respect for her https://t.co/OeoSqLEhdc — Kelela’s right hand arm, man (@moisturizeds) April 28, 2022

proposing in public seems so manipulative to me, cuz if she rejects you shes the villain even though you put her on the spot https://t.co/cXR0H9VxVN — ُ (@skyIarrr) April 28, 2022

The woman told him off several times but the idiot kept insisting. Does he want to force her? What kind of senseless men are these?? https://t.co/QlsdvPBQfY — Bane (@Sujodamystique) April 28, 2022