Wednesday, May 04, 2022
Man’s proposal to woman at busy McDonald’s goes wrong, netizens slam him

As the video garnered millions of views across social media platforms, it started a serious discussion about exerting proposals on women in public.

May 4, 2022
Many people said they they didn't bad for the man but for the woman.

While most marriage proposals are a culmination and celebration of love, there are chances one may be turned down. And if it’s a public proposal, the rejection can be more embarrassing. A video of one such proposal at a McDonald’s outlet has gone viral, leaving netizens divided online.

In a video doing rounds on the internet, a woman is seen standing at a counter in a crowded food court ordering a meal. A young man is soon seen getting down on his knees and holding a jewellery box. At first, the woman seems oblivious, but the collective cheering of the crowd makes her turn to see what was happening behind her.

She is seen looking at the man in disbelief and angrily shaking her head. As the crowd continues to film and cheer on, the woman and the man look like they are having an argument. Then, the woman is seen walking out, leaving the man surrounded by strangers. A few moments, the man also walks out pushing away a shopping trolley, leaving everyone flummoxed.

According to reports, the proposal happened in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Watch the video here:

As the video garnered millions of views across social media platforms, it started a serious discussion about exerting proposals on women in public, “coercing them into saying a yes”. Others argued if it was a prank and the man was just trying to get her attention. Many also said that even if public proposals were okay, the time and place matter a lot and a busy eatery seems anything but romantic. Some even dubbed it as “insulting” and “manipulating”.

