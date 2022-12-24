‘Crying! God bless you’: Man prepares Christmas feast and gives toys to 100 street dogs in Thailand

In a wonderful gesture, a man spread Christmas cheer as he fed a group of 100 street dogs in Thailand and even gifted them toys. Niall Harbison, a video creator, has made it his mission to feed and look after street dogs in Thailand.

People from all over the world had sent him toys. He prepared a lavish dinner for the dogs as he wanted to give them a day they would never forget. Putting the food in plates and toys in his pickup truck, Harbison went to feed the dogs wearing a Santa cap.

He added meat gravy to the meals to make them extra tasty for the dogs who wagged their tails in anticipation when they saw his truck. After savouring the meals, the dogs were able to choose the stuffed toys they liked. None of these dogs ever had a toy before which made it extra special.

“Street dogs around the world have a hard life. But this group of 100 here in Thailand today were made feel very special. I was up at 4.30am to cook them the finest meal of their lives and people have been sending me toys from all over the world so I saved them up for today. Most of these dogs have never seen a toy in their lives. Medicines, vet trips and daily nutritious food are much more important but just like humans I think sometimes dogs just need to have a special treat and enjoy themselves. I think it’s a day they’ll never forget,” Harbison wrote in the caption.

“The video was made In memory of two wonderful dogs called Kira and Valko who passed recently in Ireland. Their owner wanted to do something special for them and I think they’ll be looking down very proud today,” it says further.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niall (@niall.harbison)

Posted two days ago, the clip has amassed 4.6 million views already.

“This is the most adorable video,” commented a user. “Crying! God bless you @niall.harbison and all the people who help with your wonderful life with the dogs,” said another.