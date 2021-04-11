Man uses mannequin to prank Brazilian police in protest against Covid restrictions

The video has left many in splits but not all were impressed.

As governments around the world are reinforcing restrictions to deal with the rising Covid-19 cases, a man in Brazil decided to prank the cops in protest against such strict rules.

With public beaches shut temporarily, the man left a mannequin on Baixada Santistas beach in São Paulo city.

According to a report by Estado De Minas, a video showed Municipal Civil Guards (GCM) approaching the mannequin, thinking it was a mask-less person, but were baffled to find that it was not a real woman.

As the video went viral, authorities tried to trace the person behind the prank.

G1 Globo reported that the man behind the prank was eventually identified by surveillance cameras and fined. Secretary of Security Affairs identified him as Maurício Vieira Izumi, according to the report.

Unimpressed by his actions, a statement from Praia Grande City Hall read: “The Municipal Administration reinforces that this type of attitude only hinders the inspection and guidance work carried out by the teams. It also asks that people collaborate with the actions of the City Hall in this very important moment to combat the pandemic of COVID-19.”

The report added Izumi may face jail from “one month to one year and a fine”.

Similarly, a restaurant owner in Kosovo also held an unusual protest by seating mannequins at the tables of his closed restaurant.

Petrit Kllokoqi, the owner of Bagolina restaurant in the capital Pristina, has filled his chairs with mannequins preparing to order lunch. Kllokoqi, who is the head of the Kosovar Association of Gastronomy, says he is holding the silent protest on behalf of all eateries.

[With inputs from AP]