‘Dad is a genius’: Man pretends to be hit by ball to fool golfer, video has netizens in splits

A man living near a golf course has come up with a hilarious way of fooling the golfers who hit balls into his backyard. In a video, which has now gone viral with over 5 million views, the man is seen lying down next to a golf ball and pretends to be hit by it while the unsuspecting golfer comes to collect it.

“When someone hits a golf ball in our backyard, my dad goes and lays next to it,” read the caption of the post, which was originally shared on Instagram by @thesheyshey.

Watch the video here:

Dad is a genius

(Via thesheyshey IG) pic.twitter.com/1uYlIj8Ef6 — ziregolf (@ziregolf) July 28, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and promoted hilarious reactions among netizens. However, some also felt that it wasn’t fair to make someone feel bad without any fault.

Making someone feel terrible for something they didn’t do doesn’t seem all that funny. — Linda Mittermaier (@lmitterm) July 29, 2020

The greatest move of all time — Jake de la Torre (@jakedlt) July 29, 2020

The family cackling is just… where was this? I want to be friends with these people — Marianna Whitehurst aka Professor X (@mariwhitehurst1) July 29, 2020

Be even funnier if he just laid still to see what they do if they think he’s dead. — Billy the Impaler on #Parler (@billytheimpaler) July 29, 2020

😂 that is terrible and hilarious all at the same time!!! — Jewels (@jewelstweeeets) July 29, 2020

