Thursday, July 30, 2020
‘Dad is a genius’: Man pretends to be hit by ball to fool golfer, video has netizens in splits

"When someone hits a golf ball in our backyard, my dad goes and lays next to it," read the caption of the post, which was originally shared on Instagram by @thesheyshey. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 30, 2020 6:45:19 pm
pranks, twitter pranks, funny video, viral video, twitter reactions Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and promoted hilarious reactions among netizens.

A man living near a golf course has come up with a hilarious way of fooling the golfers who hit balls into his backyard. In a video, which has now gone viral with over 5 million views, the man is seen lying down next to a golf ball and pretends to be hit by it while the unsuspecting golfer comes to collect it.

“When someone hits a golf ball in our backyard, my dad goes and lays next to it,” read the caption of the post, which was originally shared on Instagram by @thesheyshey.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and promoted hilarious reactions among netizens. However, some also felt that it wasn’t fair to make someone feel bad without any fault.

