Man pranks woman with impromptu dinner date on local train; Internet falls in love

A prankster known for setting up impromptu dates for unsuspecting woman passengers during train rides has resurfaced with another video which has gone viral on social media.

Advertising

In his latest video, Elvin Mensah, a 28-year-old known for his pranks on the London tube, sits next to a woman and begins setting the table. He even sets the mood by placing a flower vase on the fold-out table. Mensah then works his way to serve an appetiser in two white bowls along with a cold beverage. And he does all this while the woman sitting next to him with headphones plugged in looks around nervously. However, Mensah goes on with his routine with a straight face, oblivious to his “dinner date”.

His latest prank gained internet traction when Twitter user Kamzy_YP shared it with the caption”This is currently my favourite person on the Internet. How does he keep a straight face” Watch the video here:

This is currently my favourite person on the Internet 😂 how does he keep a straight face pic.twitter.com/a6ee7woGX4 — GRAPHIC/WEB DESIGNER | #LoosTalkPodcast (@Kamzy_YP) October 5, 2019

And netizens took delight when the woman quickly reached out for the bottle of beer and took a sip from it. Many took to Twitter to appreciate Mensah for maintaining a straight face, throughout the prank, even after people gathered around him to film the prank. Take a look at some of the reactions:

reminds me of Mr Bean pic.twitter.com/slaw5dnI0F — Mausam (@itsmausam) October 6, 2019

This Guy Is Legendary — Ian Tetteh | #LoosTalkPodcast (@MrTetts_YP) October 6, 2019

My girl was not gonna let the Malt Slide 😂😂 — E’A (@Eamenku) October 6, 2019

Lls his approach was smooth and hilarious..it wasnt too aggressive but aggressive enough to make a statement. — Kimani K. Haynes (@Kimanikhaynes) October 6, 2019

Fellas, we cant ask women out anymore..just bring the dinner table to them, dont give em a choice. — Kimani K. Haynes (@Kimanikhaynes) October 6, 2019