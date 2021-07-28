‘Can’t stop laughing’: Man plunges into muddy water after taking a shortcut, video leaves netizens amused

In the clip, the 50-year-old is seen taking off his slippers in order to prevent them from getting wet while attempting to cross the muddy water.

A British tourist’s attempt to take a shortcut while trying to cross a swamp backfired when he ended up falling into muddy water. The hilarious fail was caught on camera by his wife and later shared on Instagram, leaving netizens amused.

When Martin Lewis and his wife Rachael reached the Fuvahmulah islands in the Maldives, little did they know of the mishap that was soon to happen.

In the clip, the 50-year-old is seen taking off his slippers in order to prevent them from getting wet while attempting to cross the muddy water. However, moments later, as Lewis takes a step into the water, he plunges right into it, for what seemed like a puddle was in reality a deep waterlogged hole.

Watch the video here:

“I don’t know how I’m going to get across, see my trousers are getting dirty,” Lewis can be heard saying in the clip moments before the mess that follows.

In an interview with the Daily Mail, Lewis expressed that he was in ‘total shock’. “I’ll be honest, I knew that my feet were going to get wet, I even considered that perhaps the bottom of my trousers may also get wet and I thought it could make an amusing video, so my wife proceeded to film. It was a total shock when I disappeared into the hole, and I kept going down, I think the hole may have been nine to 10 feet deep.”

Since being shared online, the clip has left netizens amused. “This video is funny. I can’t help but laugh,” wrote a user, while another commented, “So sorry but i can’t stop laughing.”