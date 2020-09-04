Musician playing ‘melon slices’ to come up with peppy tune impresses internet

A ‘fruity’ musical track in which a man is “playing” slices of melons is getting a lot of praise on social media.
The three-minute-long video shows slices of watermelon and musk melon placed side-by-side like piano keys, and two pieces of kiwi. He also has a drum operated by a pedal.
The song aptly titled ‘Watermelon’, shows the eccentric artist Mezerg playing the notes by a swimming pool. He eats the slices of fruit after the performance.
The video is being widely shared on social media platforms and has been viewed over 5 million times.
The melon slices seen here are just switches to pre-tuned synthesizer of keyboard notes. Basically, when one touches the fruit slices, it completes the circuit and tells the device to play the note hooked to a computer or mobile phone.
Using a circuit board, alligator clips, and a USB cable, the kit uses closed loop electrical signals to send the computer a signal when pressed. Makey Makey, which popularised such electronic invention kits, also commented on the video.
Thanks, Jerod! He is using a Playtronica, but yes, our invention kit can also make intriguing melon synthesizers!
— Makey Makey (@makeymakey) September 3, 2020
People were quite impressed with the man’s talent and many loved the tune.
@SLessard now this is a science project one could be proud of! 😄
— SheDoesn’tDoFake (@seekupTx) September 4, 2020
I’m gettin’ there pic.twitter.com/ixEGAe6aSV
— aronmagner (@aronmagner) September 3, 2020
Me rn pic.twitter.com/sUYZeJWZQU
— Sandi Morris, OLY🇺🇸 (@sandicheekspv) September 3, 2020
— Skornflakez (@Skornflakez) September 3, 2020
— Wolfbat and the chicago venture 💙🐺 (@motomo21) September 3, 2020
Nice melonody! 😊
— TumbleweedBob (@TumbleweedBob) September 3, 2020
What you’ve never seen a melon piano.. come to think of it my mind’s just been blown.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UJJLAguC8g
— Johnny Renfield (@RenfieldJohnny) September 3, 2020
Now *that* is how to play with your food! :)
— Lar (@lartist) September 3, 2020
Come on people, this was hilarious. Criminally underrated tweet. 🤣🤣🤣
— Medium Historian At Large (@one0nine) September 3, 2020
Welcome to Juice Hill Zone.
This is bangin’. 😎
— AzureZweilander #BLM (@AZweilander) September 3, 2020
Sweet sweet melonies!
— Tuba Madibo (@MotubaMadibo) September 3, 2020
What is this sorcery??? https://t.co/vJEg7NEzGo
— 🌻🐱🍓Snoot Booping Intensifies🍓🐱 (@Strawberry_Kat_) September 3, 2020
“You can play a Mellotron?”
No, no… a MelonTron… very different https://t.co/J20Keojbs7
— Don Redmond (@BeerStoreDude) September 3, 2020
I want to bring back Mozart just to watch him watch this. https://t.co/RzZZfZqDl8
— SepticSnowman (@SepticSnowman) September 3, 2020
Watermelon, cantaloupe and kiwi are no longer fruits, they’re instruments. Welcome to the future. https://t.co/KXTjjoEu30
— Mike ||redacted|| (@TheOtherMikeV2) September 3, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.