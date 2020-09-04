Musician playing ‘melon slices’ to come up with peppy tune impresses internet

A video of a man using musk melons, watermelons and kiwis to produce electronic music has taken the internet by storm. (Mezerg/ YouTube)

A ‘fruity’ musical track in which a man is “playing” slices of melons is getting a lot of praise on social media.

The three-minute-long video shows slices of watermelon and musk melon placed side-by-side like piano keys, and two pieces of kiwi. He also has a drum operated by a pedal.

The song aptly titled ‘Watermelon’, shows the eccentric artist Mezerg playing the notes by a swimming pool. He eats the slices of fruit after the performance.

The video is being widely shared on social media platforms and has been viewed over 5 million times.

The melon slices seen here are just switches to pre-tuned synthesizer of keyboard notes. Basically, when one touches the fruit slices, it completes the circuit and tells the device to play the note hooked to a computer or mobile phone.

Using a circuit board, alligator clips, and a USB cable, the kit uses closed loop electrical signals to send the computer a signal when pressed. Makey Makey, which popularised such electronic invention kits, also commented on the video.

Thanks, Jerod! He is using a Playtronica, but yes, our invention kit can also make intriguing melon synthesizers! — Makey Makey (@makeymakey) September 3, 2020

People were quite impressed with the man’s talent and many loved the tune.

@SLessard now this is a science project one could be proud of! 😄 — SheDoesn’tDoFake (@seekupTx) September 4, 2020

pic.twitter.com/MsiGz1sWFY — Wolfbat and the chicago venture 💙🐺 (@motomo21) September 3, 2020

Nice melonody! 😊 — TumbleweedBob (@TumbleweedBob) September 3, 2020

What you’ve never seen a melon piano.. come to think of it my mind’s just been blown.. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UJJLAguC8g — Johnny Renfield (@RenfieldJohnny) September 3, 2020

Now *that* is how to play with your food! :) — Lar (@lartist) September 3, 2020

Come on people, this was hilarious. Criminally underrated tweet. 🤣🤣🤣 — Medium Historian At Large (@one0nine) September 3, 2020

Welcome to Juice Hill Zone. This is bangin’. 😎 — AzureZweilander #BLM (@AZweilander) September 3, 2020

Sweet sweet melonies! — Tuba Madibo (@MotubaMadibo) September 3, 2020

“You can play a Mellotron?” No, no… a MelonTron… very different https://t.co/J20Keojbs7 — Don Redmond (@BeerStoreDude) September 3, 2020

I want to bring back Mozart just to watch him watch this. https://t.co/RzZZfZqDl8 — SepticSnowman (@SepticSnowman) September 3, 2020

Watermelon, cantaloupe and kiwi are no longer fruits, they’re instruments. Welcome to the future. https://t.co/KXTjjoEu30 — Mike ||redacted|| (@TheOtherMikeV2) September 3, 2020

