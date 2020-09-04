scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Musician playing ‘melon slices’ to come up with peppy tune impresses internet

The song aptly titled 'Watermelon' shows artist Mezerg playing the notes by a swimming pool and then enjoying the fruits after playing the tune.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 4, 2020 2:45:59 pm
man creates music playing watermelon, man plays melons, man uses melons to create synthesizer, odd news, viral videos, indian expressA video of a man using musk melons, watermelons and kiwis to produce electronic music has taken the internet by storm. (Mezerg/ YouTube)

A ‘fruity’ musical track in which a man is “playing” slices of melons is getting a lot of praise on social media.

The three-minute-long video shows slices of watermelon and musk melon placed side-by-side like piano keys, and two pieces of kiwi. He also has a drum operated by a pedal.

The song aptly titled ‘Watermelon’, shows the eccentric artist Mezerg playing the notes by a swimming pool. He eats the slices of fruit after the performance.

The video is being widely shared on social media platforms and has been viewed over 5 million times.

The melon slices seen here are just switches to pre-tuned synthesizer of keyboard notes. Basically, when one touches the fruit slices, it completes the circuit and tells the device to play the note hooked to a computer or mobile phone.

Using a circuit board, alligator clips, and a USB cable, the kit uses closed loop electrical signals to send the computer a signal when pressed. Makey Makey, which popularised such electronic invention kits, also commented on the video.

People were quite impressed with the man’s talent and many loved the tune.

