‘Fusion sport’: Man plays table tennis to strike down bowling pins. Watch

Do you like to play a game of table tennis as a recreational activity? Or perhaps you love to go bowling as a stress buster. However, have you ever thought of combining the two? Sounds implausible, right.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared a video of a man who has developed the unique skill of playing table tennis and striking bowling pins at the same time. The man is seen striking bowling pins with such accuracy using a table tennis ball and bat. Even when the bowling pins are kept quite far from each other, he is able to knock them down with precision in one shot. He is also able to hit not one or two but three balls at the same time.

Posted on October 8, the video has received more than 1.45 lakh views. Netizens were left impressed by the man’s unique talent, however, one opined that he would have been better off if he stuck with one game.

“They probably would have done wonders if they had stuck to either of the sports – bowling or table tennis,” commented a Twitter user. “Really cool like we have fusion food this is fusion games,” said another. “Can excellence be the other name of perfection?” wrote a third. “Too good – much have taken a lot to get it right,” another person said.