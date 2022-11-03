Man photographs pregnant spider he found in his house, results are absolutely stunning

On spotting a large spider in the room, the first reaction of a lot of people is to cower in fear. Many people have an intrinsic fear of the eight-legged creatures. However, what a man did after he found a spider crawling in his house will leave you surprised.

A man named Keiryan did a photoshoot of the spider that he found in his house and it’s stunning to see. He saw a large pregnant spider at the edge of his house but instead of exterminating it, he decided to relocate it. He put the spider in a jar and relocated it outside. However, while relocating the spider, he thought this was the perfect opportunity to do its photoshoot.

He grabbed his phone and fixed a 75mm macro lens to it. Naming the spider Ms. Arachnid, he captured several photos of the creature using an app and the result will leave you stunned.

“Pretty incredible what the phone in your pocket can capture with the right tools. For the photo nerds… the opening and closing photos of Ms. Arachnid were comprised of 16 different ProRAW photos taken in @halideapp, with the @shiftlens 75mm long range macro lens attachment, totaling over 500 MBs of data. I imported each photo into Affinity Photo (@affinitybyserif) to create a ‘focus merge’, and a panorama that came in over 40 Megapixels! Lastly, I colored each of these scenes in @lightroom. This is my first attempt at composite photography, so honest feedback is welcome!” he explained in the caption.

Watch the video below:

Posted on October 10, the video has received more than 68,000 views. “Thanks for letting her live,” commented an Instagram user. “I have one of these. She’s always have eggs but they are always duds,” said another. “Wolf spider! They are great moms! Great pics! Good job with the release!” posted a third. “Damn what a good momma, I’m carrying one baby and I can’t run like that,” another user said.