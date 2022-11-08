‘Time is fleeting’: Man photographs daughter every week for 20 years. Watch stunning transformation

Time flies and people grow old before they realise. Nobody knows this better than parents who see their children growing up before their eyes. People want to document their children’s life right from infancy to going to college. A video posted on Reddit shows the process of aging as a man photographed his daughter every week for 20 years.

Frans Hofmeester, a Dutch YouTuber and director, had shot photos in the same style with the same baby blanket in the background every week for 20 years. He had originally posted the video on the platform in October 2019.

The two-minute, 18-second clip shows the amazing transformation of the girl from an infant to a teenager and then a grown-up. “A video created by a father using photographs that his daughter took regularly until the age of 20,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

Posted on Reddit three days ago, the post has received more than 42,000 upvotes. Netizens praised the dedication shown by the father in photographing his daughter.

“The dedication that this took for both of them to establish a routine of this and then to stick with the routine for 20 years. It is amazing,” commented a user. “Dedication on the father’s part is more impressive. Daughter didn’t know what life was like without this routine. It’s basically built into her firmware,” said another.

“Time is fleeting. Mine is only nearly 5 and I already get this anxious feeling. I see photos of when she was a baby and now is becoming a real little person already and I worry if I am doing everything alright, I want her to have a magical childhood,” wrote a third. “Seriously I had my first kid 8 months ago, holding my baby extra tight after watching this. In the blink of an eye he’ll be 20. Time really flies,” shared another netizen.