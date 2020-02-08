Picture capturing heartwarming encounter between man and orangutan goes viral 

The now-viral picture shows an Orangutan stretching out its hand to help a man out of snake-infested water. The now-viral picture shows an Orangutan stretching out its hand to help a man out of snake-infested water.

A picture that captured a moving encounter between a man and an Orangutan in Borneo is making the rounds on the internet. Captured by photographer Anil Prabhakar, the picture shows an Orangutan stretching out its hand to help a man out of snake-infested water.

Prabhakar was reportedly on a safari with his friends at the Borneo Orangutan Survival Foundation (BOS) when he witnessed the heartwarming gesture by one among Indonesia’s critically endangered species.

Recalling the moving incident, the photographer, who is a geologist from Kerala, told CNN that the orangutan was watching the man clearing out the bushes and the snake-infested waters before the ape offered a helping hand to the man. However, the photographer said that the man moved away and climbed out of the river by himself. Prabhakar further said that the man did not take the ape’s hand as they were wild animals and, therefore, very unpredictable.

READ IN MALAYALAM

Prabhakar also revealed that the entire encounter was not more than four minutes. According to reports, the guard worked with BOS, which is an organisation protecting the endangered species from habitat destruction and hunting activities.

The picture was shared on the organisation’s Facebook page, garnering over 600 likes and 200 shares. It was also shared by the Indonesia government on several of their social media platforms. Take a look at some of the reactions to the picture:

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd