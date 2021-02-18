Man on hospital bed turns out to be cake, images spook netizens

At first glance, it is hard to believe that the person in the picture is a cake. (Source: @horror4kids/Twitter)

Not too long ago, a trend of realistic cakes had taken over social media with pastry chefs sharing pictures of life-like cakes made by them. A Twitter user seems to have brought back the trend and this time it has left netizens spooked.

Several pictures of a man lying on a hospital bed were shared by Twitter handle @horror4kids. However, the devil, as they say, was in the detail as the caption to the post read, “This is a cake”. However, the images had their desired impact as netizens were in shock.

At first glance, it is hard to believe that the person in the picture is a cake, but on taking a closer look it becomes clear that it indeed is a hyper-realistic cake.

Here, take a look:

Once shared online, it did not take long for netizens to react to the bizarre cake design. While some found the concept ‘disturbing’, others wrote that the cake would give them ‘nightmares’.

That’s messed up — dojamibu (@JamesM_TGM) February 17, 2021

This is so disturbing 😭😭😭 — Cherokee (@chief_cherxkee) February 17, 2021

imagine walking past the oven and seeing the silhouette of a man baking 🤣 — Tee Willis (@SweetHoneyTee__) February 17, 2021

This is amazing, and horrifying lol — Kerrie Messineo (@realkmdark1) February 17, 2021