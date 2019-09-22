Man motivates wife with flash cards in labour, viral clip triggers mixed reactions online

Netizens are divided over a viral video of a man using flashcards to motivate his wife during labour. Kendall Caver, 29, from Atlanta, Georgia decided to make a scrapbook filled with memories of the couple to comfort his wife who was going through two-day-long labour. However, the 3.37-minute viral clip has drawn mixed reactions on social media, with some feeling that the video was more about Caver than his wife.

The clip was later shared on Facebook by Caver along with a caption that read, “Encouraging my wife through two days of labour. Last night my Warrior Wife gave birth to a beautiful baby girl!” The video features Caver holding a book with the word “breathe” written on it as his wife Jasmine lies on the bed before him.

The book recalls several memories of the couples including the good and the tough times they have faced together.

With over two million views, the post was flooded with people congratulating the couple, with many calling Caver the “best husband”. However, some were not pleased. “Why can’t he just hold her hand and say those things when she is right there? why waste paper ?? Just a show off for media I guess,” wrote a user while criticising the viral clip.