Man creates ‘cuddle curtain’ to hug grandmother, video leaves netizens emotional

At a time when social distancing is the new normal amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, a video of a man hugging his grandmother through a “cuddle curtain” devised to avoid touching each other is bringing joy to netizens.

Shared on Facebook by user Miriam Cauvin, the 1.26-minute video shows Antony Cauvin hugging his grandmother via a “cuddle curtain” that is basically a see-through shower curtain fitted with long safety sleeves.

According to a BBC report, the curtain was developed by Cauvin from Stratford-upon-Avon in order to be able to hug his grandmother without worrying about the risk of infecting her.

“Introducing… ‘The Cuddle Curtain,” read the caption of the viral clip posted by Cauvin. Viewed over 4 million times, the video has been flooded with people praising the cuddle between Cauvin and his grandmother.

However, this is not the first “cuddle curtain” doing rounds on social media. Earlier, a 10-yr-old girl made a ‘hug curtain’ to embrace her grandparents.

