Joyride gone wrong: Man loses fake tooth while on a 300 feet high slingshot ride

May 19, 2021 4:25:41 pm
A man lost his fake tooth while on a slingshot ride and the hilarious moment, which was caught on camera, is now making rounds on the internet.
The video, which was reportedly shared on video-sharing platform TikTok by Jeremy Cook, featured 30-year-old James Dunhama, a high school cheerleading coach. The video shows the coach screaming alongside one of his cheer team students on the Daytona Beach ride before his fake front tooth unexpectedly falls out of his mouth.
After processing what happened, he turns to the girl and says, “You wanna hear something really crazy? I have fake teeth and they just flew out when I yelled.”
The girl starts to laugh hysterically asking “You don’t have teeth?” to which the coach replies “No,”
Watch the video here:
According to news agency Mirror, the original clip, which was shared on TikTok has garnered over 8 million views.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-