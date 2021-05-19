Joyride gone wrong: Man loses fake tooth while on a 300 feet high slingshot ride

The video, which was reportedly shared on video-sharing platform TikTok by Jeremy Cook featured 30-year-old James Dunhama, a high school cheerleading coach.

A man lost his fake tooth while on a slingshot ride and the hilarious moment, which was caught on camera, is now making rounds on the internet.

The video, which was reportedly shared on video-sharing platform TikTok by Jeremy Cook, featured 30-year-old James Dunhama, a high school cheerleading coach. The video shows the coach screaming alongside one of his cheer team students on the Daytona Beach ride before his fake front tooth unexpectedly falls out of his mouth.

After processing what happened, he turns to the girl and says, “You wanna hear something really crazy? I have fake teeth and they just flew out when I yelled.”

The girl starts to laugh hysterically asking “You don’t have teeth?” to which the coach replies “No,”

According to news agency Mirror, the original clip, which was shared on TikTok has garnered over 8 million views.