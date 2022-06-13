scorecardresearch
Monday, June 13, 2022
Man lifts 129.5 kg with just one finger, breaks world record

Steve Keeler is a British martial artist with black belts in Tsuyoi-Ryu karate and judo.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 13, 2022 9:36:58 pm
Man lifts 129.5 kg weights on one finger, World record heavy lifting 129 kg on finger, Steve Keeler, Guinness World Record finger weightlifting, Steve Keeler martial arts, Indian ExpressThe previous record for “heaviest deadlift with one finger” was 121.7 kg. It was created by Benik Israyelyan in 2011.

Holding 129.5 kg of weight is no easy feat, but imagine holding this much weight on just one finger. This seemingly impossible task was accomplished by Steve Keeler, a UK-based martial artist.

The Guinness World Records announced on June 10 that by holding 129.5 kg on his middle finger for eight seconds, Keller created a record for doing the “heaviest deadlift with one finger”.

Keller is an expert martial artist and has been practising karate since he was 18. The 48-year-old holds a fifth dan black belt in Tsuyoi-Ryu karate and a first dan black belt in judo.

During his practice, Keller realised that he has exceptionally strong bones and his weightlifting abilities are exceptional. Once, to his own shock, he lifted a large weight with his middle finger. He then checked the existing Guinness World Records for holding the most weight with one finger. Keller was surprised to know that he was only 50 kg behind the record. As he aimed to break the world record–121.7 kg, created by Benik Israyelyan in 2011–he started building his strength.

While speaking to the Guinness World Record, Keller said he dedicated his achievement to his stepfather. “He was into his strength training and this record would be in honour of all he taught me. He’d be absolutely chuffed to bits!” Keller said.

