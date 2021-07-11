Watch: Man left shocked after seagull steals food out of his mouth

The video concludes with Matthew looking quite startled by the whole incident.

Time and again, there have been incidents where seagulls have shown they don’t much care about humans’ rights over their food, and the latest video doing rounds on social media reinforces this. In the video, which has now gone viral, a bird is seen flying towards a man and stealing food from his mouth right when he is about to eat it.

According to a Metro report, the video was originally recorded by TikTok user Sophie Ellen McGill and posted on the video-sharing app. In the 14-second clip, which is being reshared on several social media platforms, a man named Matthew is seen eating a KFC wrap and is about to take a bite when a bird flies close to his face, pecks the wrap right out of his mouth, and takes off.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time these birds have been recorded stealing food. Back in 2020, a seagull became a social media sensation after getting caught on camera stealing a bag of chips.