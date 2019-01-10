Man left fuming finding his ex-gf’s friend still using his Netflix account two years after break-up

While video streaming website Netflix gives its users the option of multiple accounts, it may not be beneficial for all. A Reddit user recently shared a screenshot of a conversation he had with his former girlfriend’s friend, who he had not spoken to in over two years.

The man, who goes by the account name The_Duff on the content aggregation website, was left stunned when an unknown number texted him enquiring whether he had paid for his Netflix account. The unknown number turned out to be that of his former girlfriend’s friend who was using this account for over two years.

Not pleased with the fact that his account was being misused, the Reddit user informed the person that he would be changing his password. The story, which has over 86 thousand up-votes, left many readers furious. Many also shared their own story of “leechers” in the comments section.