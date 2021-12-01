WATCH: Man left devastated after ‘proposal’ goes wrong on live TV, but there’s a twist

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, December 01, 2021
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
December 1, 2021 6:24:21 pm
live proposal, live tv photobomb, racing tv marriage proposal, tv live bloopers, man propose racing tv, viral videos, indian expressMany online thought the proposal was staged just for clout but people loved it nonetheless.

There is literally no dearth of options when it comes to marriage proposal venues, latest being at a horseracing event. However, one hilarious turn of events caught on Live TV has made it even more epic, leaving netizens laughing out loud online.

Two men have taken social media by storm after what many dubbed as ‘staging a fake proposal’ behind-the-scenes of a live segment on Racing TV at Fairyhouse in Ireland. They decided to photobomb the journalist standing in the background, first taking a sip of their drinks, and then one getting down on one knee.

As the presenters Gary O‘Brien and Lisa O’Neill discussed the results in the foreground, the man is seen storming off leaving the man who popped the question, bewildered. As the journalists tried to continue with their coverage, the man whose ‘proposal’ was refused stood there looking into the camera pretending to be gobsmacked, until the man who walked away returned with a big group of friends.

O‘Brien then refers to “marriage” taking place behind then as the group of men was jumping up and down in celebration — perhaps successfully pulling off a stunt on television.

Watch the moment here:

The clip went viral after it was shared by a popular racing expert Kevin Blake who using puns wrote: “It was always going to be a big gamble to pop the question on a public stage like that, but in fairness to the lad, he bounced back quickly!”

“Give these two an Oscar,” remarked one, while another hailed them for their creativity. “Rejection is hard, but you’ll bounce back quick,” quipped another.

