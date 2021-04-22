scorecardresearch
Viral video: Man jumps out of tram window to avoid paying fare

The clip prompted angry reactions among netizens. However, many were also amused by the incident and wondered if the man was broke.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 22, 2021 11:23:26 pm
Cherkasy, Cherkasy stories, Man Climbs Out Of Tram Window To Avoid Paying Fare, man viral video, bizarre video, man climbs out of tram viral video, indian express, indian express newsThe viral clip features the man jumping out of the window to avoid paying for the ticket. (Source: GoingViral/YouTube)

In a bizarre incident, a man climbed out of a tram window in order to prevent paying the fare.

A video of the incident, which has now gone viral on social media, shows the ticket collector approaching the man before he climbs out of the window.

The videos of the man were shared on Facebook by a user Taras Khvyl along with a caption that read, “This is how violators run away before the police arrive.” According to local reports, the incident occurred in Cherkasy Oblast, Ukraine,

Watch the video here:

