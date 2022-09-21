scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Man is promoted from dish washer to cook. Netizens love the support shown by co-workers

The video was originally posted on TikTok and then shared on Instagram where it has received more than a million views.

Many people begin their careers in restaurants or fast-food joints by working from the bottom rung. From washing dishes to cleaning, they do everything to earn their livelihood. A video posted on Instagram shows a restaurant worker’s promotion from a dishwasher to a cook and the clip is inspiring netizens.

The clip was originally shared on TikTok by a user named conejitocarias. Instagram page Good News Movement posted the video Tuesday and it has received more than one million views. “When you go from dishwasher to cook,” says a text insert on the video.

The clip begins with the man washing dishes as two men come and give him a chef’s cap as well as some kitchen utensils. As the gesture shows his promotion, other employees working in the kitchen are seen clapping for the worker.

Watch the video below:

The video has also accumulated more than 14,000 likes. Netizens loved the support shown by his co-workers.

“I love how everyone is so happy for him!” commented an Instagram user. “It’s the whole kitchen support for me,” wrote another. “From cook, to chef, from chef to owner!!!” said a third. “Aww look how happy he is,” posted a fourth. Another individual wrote, “managed restaurant la for years. That’s a big deal.” Another user said, “Back of house workers some of the most humble and hardworking.”

