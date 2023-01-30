‘Sweetest gesture ever’: Man in Paris sings Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’ for Pak woman. Watch

Bollywood songs are popular all over the world but still it comes as a surprise when you see a foreigner singing Hindi film songs. In a wholesome video that proves how music unites people from different cultures, a man in Paris sang a classic Hindi song for a woman from Pakistan.

Maheera Ghani, a PhD student at the University of Cambridge, shared the video on Twitter. She came across a busker on a street in Paris who was singing and playing the guitar. He asked Ghani where she was from and when she told her she is from Pakistan, he started to sing the Lata Mangeshkar song ‘Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh’.

Ghani was taken by surprise by how well the man sang the Hindi song that was a part of the 1960 film ‘Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai’. “This guy asked me where I am from. I told from Pakistan and he started singing this in front of opera garnier Paris,” she wrote as caption.

Shared on January 28, the clip has amassed more than 2.82 lakh views so far. “That’s amazing. Our subcontinent travels with us, deep in our subconsciousness, and spills out to catch and infect many we meet,” commented a user. “Sweetest gesture ever. Don’t pay attention to haters!!!!!” said another.

Many netizens also shared similar experiences of travelling in foreign countries and coming across street musicians playing Bollywood songs.

Last year, videos of a man from India who busks on the streets of London went viral. Vish, who has more than 1.56 lakh followers on Instagram, regularly posts videos of himself performing in London. It is delightful to watch not only his vocal skills but also the reactions of passersby to songs like ‘Kuch kuch hota hai’ and ‘Ek ladki ko dekha toh aisa laga’.