Florida man jumps into pond to save pet dog from alligator, netizens call him a ‘hero’

In Florida, alligators are a common sight and are often spotted wandering around in people’s backyards, swimming pools and golf courses. Recently, a man had his heart in his mouth when he found his pet dog in the grasp of an alligator. With no one around to help, the 74-year-old decided to take matters in his own hands.

In a dramatic footage, which has now gone viral on several social media platforms, Richard Wilbanks can be seen jumping into his backyard pond to save his three-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel from the alligator.

“We were just out walking by the pond,” Wilbanks told CNN, “and it came out of the water like a missile. I never thought an alligator could be that fast. It was so quick.”

The septuagenarian managed to rescue the puppy “Gunner” from its jaws. Narrating the dramatic incident, Wilbanks said while holding the alligator was not so tough, prying open its jaws was “extremely hard.”

Gunner had a wound in his belly but is fine after a trip to the veterinarian. Wilbanks told the website that his hands were “chewed up” and he had to get a tetanus shot from the doctor.

