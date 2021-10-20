Man complains of stomach ache, doctors operate to find phone he had swallowed

In a bizarre incident, doctors in Egypt treating a man for abdominal pains were left shocked to find a mobile phone from his stomach.

According to Gulf News, the man who was experiencing severe abdominal pain was admitted to Aswan University Hospital. After several medical tests including X-rays and CT scans, it was revealed that a strange object, which was in the man’s stomach, was causing inflammation.

The man was then immediately rushed to the operation theatre where, after a two-hour-long surgery, the doctors retrieved the phone which the man had swallowed six months ago, the news website stated.

While it is not clear why the man swallowed the phone, doctors treating the patient called the incident “bizarre”.

Dr Mohammed Al Dahshouri, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Aswan University, told the news website that the incident was “the first of its kind”.

After the surgery, the man was also informed about the dangers of swallowing the phone, which posed a huge threat to his life as the battery contains harmful chemicals, the report added.

The patient’s condition is now stable and he is being provided with necessary care, the doctor told the news website.