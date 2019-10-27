Man in China marries wife’s corpse to fulfil her wish to be a bride

A man in China married his wife’s corpse during her funeral service to fulfill her wish to be a bride after she lost her life battling breast cancer for five-and-a-half-years, Daily Mail reported.

Thirty-five-year-old Xu Shinan married Yang Liu’s corpse in front of his family in a funeral parlour in east China’s Dalian region. The duo were together for 12 years.

According to reports, Shinan stayed by Liu’s corpse seven days ever since her death, a tradition in China to pay respect to the departed.

Shinan and Liu were classmates and fell in love with each other in 2007 before registering their marriage in 2013. Liu was diagnosed with cancer just three months after, amid their wedding preparations.

After undergoing chemotherapy and radiation treatments, Liu’s condition improved. However, in 2017, her cancer made a comeback following which her condition deteriorated. She slipped into coma on October 6 and died a week later.

Shinan, in his wedding-cum-funeral ceremony, said that her wish was realised even though it was too late, the newspaper reported. “All that I can do is to fulfill your wish and letting you wear a wedding dress fulfills my wish,” he added.