Brazil man survives armed robbery after bullet bounces off phone with ‘The Hulk’ themed case

When doctors at the University Hospital in Brazil heard about a victim being shot during an armed robbery, they expected the worst. However, the man miraculously survived the shooting after his phone, with a Hulk-themed cover deflected the bullet.

In a tweet, a doctor attending to the unnamed man recounted the incident while sharing the pictures of the phone that saved his life. “And the patient who was admitted to the ER after being shot in a robbery and the bullet ended up in his cell phone,” he wrote. The tweet has now gone viral with over 6000 likes.

Giving an update about the well-being of the patient, the doctor replied, “A lot of people asking about the patient. He had a small bruise at the site. Already discharged home.”

According to a Daily Mail report, the incident took place at Petrolina in the Brazilian state of Pernambuco where the unnamed man reportedly was shot by muggers, who fled the spot before the arrival of the police. The man was then taken to the hospital, where he was checked for injuries.

However, on being examined, doctors realised that the bullet had grazed the victim’s hip and had been stopped by his Motorola mobile phone, which incidentally was covered with a case featuring Marvel Comics fictional superhero ‘The Hulk’, whose skin is said to impenetrable, making it bulletproof.

Though the man was shaken post the incident, the doctor confirmed that he had slight pain in the hip with minor bruise, the report added.