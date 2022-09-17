scorecardresearch
Saturday, Sep 17, 2022

‘Father of the year’: Man immersed in game, manages to keep kid occupied on phone

The netizens are in awe of the man’s ‘multitasking’ skills.

Watching live sports can often mean being bewitched by the twists and turns of the match. In such a situation, taking care of a young kid can be a challenging experience. However, a recent video that is going viral across social media shows how it can be done.

The undated video posted online by Twitter user Joga Bonito (@ufcfooty) shows a man standing in a packed stadium and being fully immersed in the game. He is seen holding an apple in one hand, while he puts his other hand at his back and holds a mobile phone for a young child sitting next to him. The child drinks from a sippy while watching a cartoon video playing on the mobile.

The eight-second video that captures this unique balance of watching the game and babysitting has gathered over 4.6 million views. Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote: “Father of the year 🤣🤣.” Another person remarked, “So cute.”

This is not the only time a video showing the amazing multitasking skills of parents during public events has gone viral. In April this year, a video that showed a man managing a one-hand catch at a baseball game while bottle-feeding his baby went viral. The stunning moment was captured when the ball flew into the stands as the Cincinnati Reds played against the San Diego Padres in a Major League Baseball (MLB) game in the US’s Cincinnati.

