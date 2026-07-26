Man hits woman with pizza pan in face after she laughed during film screening

A movie outing at a luxury cinema in Florida, US, ended in violence after a man allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old woman with a pizza pan because he was annoyed by her laughter during the screening.
The incident took place on July 19 at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Coconut Grove, where the woman had gone with a group of friends. She suffered a fractured finger, a bruised cheek, and an eye injury in the assault, according to local outlet 7News.
Recounting the incident, the woman said the man, who was seated in front of her group, became agitated after they laughed at a scene in the film. “Something happened in the movie, and we are laughing, like ‘ha, ha, ha,’ and he said, ‘Shut the (expletive) up, (expletive),’ and I said, ‘You can say be quiet, not shut the (expletive) up (expletive),'” she told 7News.
According to the woman, the man then approached her and threatened to throw away food she was having. Although she challenged him to go ahead, she said she never expected the confrontation to become physical.
“I never thought he was going to get the tray and hit me on my face and break my finger,” she said.
The man allegedly struck her in the face with a pizza pan before tossing pizza slices into the air. As the woman shielded her face, her friends were left stunned by the sudden outburst, the report added.
The woman said the man then calmly returned to his seat and continued watching the film as if nothing had happened.
“He hit me and then went to his seat, and sat like nothing, then he said, ‘Cheers,'” she alleged.
One of the woman’s friends photographed the man raising a plastic cup moments after the incident, before the group alerted cinema security and contacted the police. However, the man had left the cinema by the time officers arrived. The woman said her friends also recorded a video of the incident, which has since been handed over to investigators.
The Miami Police Department, which is investigating the incident, has not announced any arrests.