Man hits woman with pizza pan in face after she laughed during film screening

The woman said the man then calmly returned to his seat and continued watching the film as if nothing had happened. (AI-generated image)

A movie outing at a luxury cinema in Florida, US, ended in violence after a man allegedly assaulted a 24-year-old woman with a pizza pan because he was annoyed by her laughter during the screening.

The incident took place on July 19 at Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas in Coconut Grove, where the woman had gone with a group of friends. She suffered a fractured finger, a bruised cheek, and an eye injury in the assault, according to local outlet 7News.

Recounting the incident, the woman said the man, who was seated in front of her group, became agitated after they laughed at a scene in the film. “Something happened in the movie, and we are laughing, like ‘ha, ha, ha,’ and he said, ‘Shut the (expletive) up, (expletive),’ and I said, ‘You can say be quiet, not shut the (expletive) up (expletive),'” she told 7News.