Viral video: Flight attendant slaps passenger, he hits back during brawl on airplane

An argument between cabin crew members and an angry passenger on an airplane that quickly escalated into a fight is being widely shared on social media.

In the video recorded on a Brussels Airlines flight, an irritated passenger is seen alleging that flight attendants refused to help his mother-in-law in a middle seat of a row despite her “being elbowed” by the two men on either side.

The passenger is seen shouting at a male flight attendant, who was trying to get him to sit down. The passenger’s wife can be heard saying in the video that the male flight attendant “hit” her husband and she has recorded it.

The flight attendant’s supervisor, a woman in a red uniform, intervenes to calm things down, but the passenger then tells her to “shut the f*** up!”.

As the passenger inches closer to her, the woman attendant warns him that unruly behaviour will get him into trouble. She pauses to wipe away what seems like spit from the passenger from her cheek and then slaps him in the face. He responds by striking her and other flight attendants intervene.

Carmen Moore, who shared the video on Facebook wrote: “The man is complaining about two men who were sitting on the sides of his mother-in-law and elbowing her as she was sitting in the middle seat. The man complained to the supervisor and was told they didn’t have to help him.”

“The female Supervisor proceeded to defend the men who were elbowing the woman when the man said something to the supervisor. She slapped him. The men who jumped on him broke his ribs and the police drug him (sic) down the plane’s steel stairs despite the man asking for medical attention prior,” she said.

Despite the clip going viral there has been no response from the airline. On social media, people were baffled by the incident and were divided over what had happened.

