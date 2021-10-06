‘Playing hide and seek with the police’: Man hiding under blanket gets caught because of his ‘big feet’

While catching a thief can often be a cumbersome task, officers of the Swadlincote Police found themselves in a humorous situation when they caught a suspect hiding under the blanket. Taking to Facebook, the official account of the police department shared pictures of the thief while narrating the story.

“If we can find you hiding in the loft? If we will run through garden fences to arrest you? Are we not going to look in the cupboard? Would we not recognise you hiding under a blanket?” began the post.

Read the full post here:

According to the post, despite being told the offender was not at the address, the officers decided to search the address in Swadlincote, England and clearly, they were not disappointed. “A 36 yr old male, has been arrested after being found hiding in the cupboard under a blanket, his big feet gave him away,” they added.

The post concluded with a quote from Sergeant Nizzer that read, “If you run from Swadlincote police you will only go to jail tired, in this case, he had his blanket ready for his sleep in the cell.”

Since being shared online, the post has gone viral on social media and prompted hilarious reactions among netizens. While many were amused by the stupidity of the man, who used a blanket to hide, others were impressed with the police department for penning down a hilarious post.

“Brilliant love reading your reports they’re written superbly 👌and are so entertaining, more forces should do the same,” read one of the many comments on the viral post.