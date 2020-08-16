scorecardresearch
Man hides gift inside air fryer to surprise his wife. She doesn’t use it for months

Touched by the beautiful surprise, she shared the photo on Facebook saying, he had put it inside the appliance around two months ago, however, patiently waited for her to discover it, instead of telling her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 16, 2020 11:09:50 am
husband surprise wife gold chain, man hides gold chain for wife, man hides gold chain air fryer, woman gets gold chain in air fryer, viral news, indian expressPeople on social media loved the husband's gesture and surprise.(izat_aien/ Instagram, Aien Suraya/ Facebook)

A woman in Malaysia was left speechless after discovering gold jewellery in her air fryer, a cooking appliance she hasn’t used in months. When she told her husband about the discovery, he promptly said it was a surprise gift which he bought two months ago and has been patiently waiting for her to discover it.

Speaking to World of Buzz, Aien said her husband Izat Hafiz always loves to surprise her and doesn’t necessarily need a special occasion to gift her things.

“He said he wanted to surprise me. My husband always surprises me unexpectedly, but this one came out of the blue!” she admitted.

The post created a buzz across social media platforms and many dubbed him as “husband of the year”.

