Man hides gift inside air fryer to surprise his wife. She doesn’t use it for months

People on social media loved the husband's gesture and surprise.(izat_aien/ Instagram, Aien Suraya/ Facebook)

A woman in Malaysia was left speechless after discovering gold jewellery in her air fryer, a cooking appliance she hasn’t used in months. When she told her husband about the discovery, he promptly said it was a surprise gift which he bought two months ago and has been patiently waiting for her to discover it.

Speaking to World of Buzz, Aien said her husband Izat Hafiz always loves to surprise her and doesn’t necessarily need a special occasion to gift her things.

“He said he wanted to surprise me. My husband always surprises me unexpectedly, but this one came out of the blue!” she admitted.

The post created a buzz across social media platforms and many dubbed him as “husband of the year”.

