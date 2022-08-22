Man helps 85-year-old woman find engagement ring she lost in a garden. Video melts hearts

An engagement ring holds a special significance and no one wants to lose it ever. However, an elderly woman somehow lost hers and a video of her finding the engagement ring will make you emotional and teary-eyed.
The video shows a man returning the ring to the 85-year-old woman, who had lost it in a garden. The man is heard addressing the woman as Mrs Brown in the video. As the man shows the ring to the woman, she looks surprised and exclaims loudly. The man couldn’t control the tears in his eyes as the woman gives him a hug. He found the ring while clearing the bin in the garden.
“EMOTIONAL MOMENT: He found this 85-year-old’s lost engagement ring in the garden!” says the caption of the video posted by Good News Movement on August 20.
Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
The video has received more than 1.7 million views and over 93,000 likes since being uploaded. Netizens appreciated the wonderful gesture of the man through their comments.
“Love that you could hear him tearing up about it,” commented an Instagram user. “He’s crying the way I cry watching all the posts on this page, but I wouldn’t have it any other way,” wrote another. “One of the things that keeps me sane is knowing that these kinds of events happen every day around the world,” said a third.
