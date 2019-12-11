Watch: Desi man calls comedian Hasan Minhaj ‘anti-Indian’, then takes a photo with him

Sharing the clip, Hasan wrote, “Indian political discourse in 2019” and featured a clip of an interview. Sharing the clip, Hasan wrote, “Indian political discourse in 2019” and featured a clip of an interview.

The latest episode of Netflix’s weekly show Patriot Act – anchored by Hasan Minhaj – was about the importance of Asian Amercian voters in the US presidential elections. During the episode the host reached out to people of Asian communities in the US, but things got a bit awkward when he spoke to a some Indians and the clip has started a laugh riot online.

For the segment, as Minhaj asks a woman of Indian descent if she thinks “we have arrived”, a heckler interrupts and accuses the comedian of being “anti-Indian”.

“Hasan! You’re anti-Indian man. You are not respecting our Indian! Modi! Go Modi!” the man dressed in a colourful kediyu and tri-coloured turban tells Minhaj.

“You should respect Modi, India and Hindus,” the middle-aged man says, adding that he is ashamed to say that Minhaj is from Sacramento. But when Minhaj asks if they can take a photo together, the man happily accepts.

“Even though we have a difference of opinion, he is a good guy,” the man says while posing with Minhaj and a woman.

Indian political discourse in 2019. pic.twitter.com/RdQkP7WwlT — Hasan Minhaj (@hasanminhaj) December 9, 2019

Here’s how people reacted to the clip which is trending online.

I’m YELLING — Zara Rahim (@ZaraRahim) December 10, 2019

5 years ago this would’ve ended in blows….the discourse is much better now 😜 https://t.co/xmPbukYsps — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) December 10, 2019

okay I love this. — Morgan Murphy (@morgan_murphy) December 10, 2019

HOLY SHIT I LAUGHED SO HARD pic.twitter.com/JFrfkqG4Vg — A 🦚 || CHHAPAAK || (@exsumptious) December 9, 2019

My god what’s his internal monologue I must know — Sophie Petzal (@Sonic_Screwup) December 10, 2019

@TwinklingTania this was my favorite when he wanted to take a picture with him then ended up being friends with his family 😂 — Luxe Progressive (@luxeprogressive) December 10, 2019

This was my favorite part of the show. He sounded like every uncle I know. Insults you and then wants a selfie. I wish you put the part where he came over for Thanksgiving and WhatsApp. pic.twitter.com/T2Sm62diTx — iandi (@eye_and_i) December 10, 2019

From anti Indian to bonding over the shame of Sac town in 30 seconds 😂 — Bryan Heal (@bryanheal) December 10, 2019

This is like diwali in my house 😂 — Rush Mash (@arushsharma91) December 10, 2019

I HAVE NEVER SEEN A BETTER DIPICTION OF PEAK INDIANNESS IN UNDER 32 SECONDS 😂 — Kriti Upadhyaya (@KritiUpadhyaya9) December 10, 2019

I died laughing on this one. https://t.co/gdH2fbj12N — Soomit (@SoomitArora) December 10, 2019

In September, Minhaj said he was denied entry to the ‘Howdy Modi’ event in a Houston stadium due to “some of the comments” he had made about the Prime Minister, and that he has been “blacklisted”.

Minhaj, who watched the live stream from the parking lot of the venue, was mentioned during the event. He explained, “During the programme, they were honouring prominent Indian-Americans. They said, ‘Indian-Americans have done so much in arts, music, even comedy’… and then they show a photo of me on the jumbotron, and people start clapping!”

“Do you understand what’s happening… they were honouring me for my comedy, while also blackmailing me and blackballing me,” he added.

Minhaj had poked fun at the BJP as well as Modi in an episode of the show ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

