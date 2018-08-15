Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Man heading for Canada ends up in wrong flight, travels 2300 km in other direction

Though the filmmaker was not sure about the flight he had boarded, he confirmed it with a flight attendant who responded to his 'Is this flight going to Inuvik?' question with a 'yeah eventually'. Turns out, the attendant thought he was cracking a bad joke.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 5:35:17 pm
Christopher Paetkau, Filmmaker Christopher Paetkau, man travels in wrong flight, man takes wrong flight, man gets in a wrong place, viral stories, funny stories, bizarre news, All set to board his flight for Inuvik, this man ended up going in the opposite direction. (Source: ChrisPaetkau/Twitter)
Related News

A man from Winnipeg, Canada, ended up taking the longest flight of his life after he boarded a wrong one. Filmmaker and wildlife photographer Christopher Paetkau, who was heading to Inuvik from Yellowknife, accidentally took a flight to Iqaluit, which was 2,260 km in the other direction of his original destination.

After staying a night in Yellowknife, Paetkau was all set to board a flight that would take him 1,100 km northwest to Inuvik. As the ticket kiosks were down at the airport, the staff was entering the ticket information manually.

“I’m standing at Gate 4 and I see there was three airplanes that are sitting out there on the tarmac, and also three boarding calls happening simultaneously pretty much at Gate 4, and they’re all final calls,” he told CBC news. After his ticket was checked, Paetkau was sent to the Tarmac, after which the confusion occurred.

Though the filmmaker was not sure about the flight he had boarded, he confirmed it with a flight attendant who responded to his “Is this flight going to Inuvik?” question with a ‘yeah eventually,’ stated that same report. It wasn’t until he asked for another flight that he realised the blunder. “The woman who told me that we’d be arriving in Inuvik eventually, she felt horrible. She was like, ‘Oh my God I didn’t take you seriously, like, I thought you were joking,” he told the news company. The filmmaker then tweeted out the ordeal.

The airlines also responded to Paetkau tweet.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Watch Now
From the Archives: From Nehru To Modi on Independence Day
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Advertisement