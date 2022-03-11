scorecardresearch
Friday, March 11, 2022
Man grows over 1200 tomatoes from a single stem, breaks his own record

Douglas Smith harvested a total of 1,269 tomatoes from a single stem.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 11, 2022 1:47:01 pm
Man grows more than a thousand tomatoes from one stem, Uk man breaks record of most tomatoes grown from on stem, Most tomatoes from one stem, Guinness world record most tomatoes from one stem or truss, competitive vegetable growing, Indian ExpressIn September 2020 Douglas Smith broke another record after he grew the world’s heaviest tomato that weighed 3.1 kgs.

As the world fell into quarantine due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many people started cultivating new hobbies such as baking or painting. For Douglas Smith, a UK resident, it meant getting an opportunity to focus on innovative plantation methods. As a result, Smith grew a tomato plant that produced 839 tomatoes on one stem in 2021.

Within a few months, he broke his own record. 

On March 9, 2022, Guinness World Records officially approved that Smith surpassed his previous record after he grew another green-house grown plant that produced 1,269 tomatoes from one single truss. While the tomato plant was fully grown on September 27, 2021, it took weeks for the verification process to complete before formal record approval was given. 

Smith announced the achievement on Twitter, much to the delight of horticulture enthusiasts around the world. “OMG!! I cannot even imagine that… what a lot of tomatoes 🍅😍👍”, a Twitter user wrote while congratulating Smith. Another person remarked, “What sorcery is this???? Incredible!!! Congratulations!”. 

Previously, Smith was in the news when he grew a massive 21-feet sunflower in the backyard of his Stanstead Abbotts home. The massive sunflower was as tall as his house. 

In September 2020, he broke another food-related record after he grew the world’s heaviest tomato that weighed 3.1 kgs against the last record made by Peter Glazebrook of 2.8 kgs. 

