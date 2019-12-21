Man gives up first-class airline seat to make elderly woman’s ‘dream’ come true

Violet said flying business class had ‘always been her dream’ (Source: Leah Amy/ Facebook) Violet said flying business class had ‘always been her dream’ (Source: Leah Amy/ Facebook)

‘Tis the season, and heartwarming stories about kindness are all over the internet. Recently, a young man left his first-class seat in an airline for a stranger and his sweet gesture is winning hearts online.

An 88-year-old woman, Violet, was travelling to New York in economy class, when the man, identified as Jack, noticed her seating near the plane’s loo and decided to swap seats with her. Touched by the selfless act, a cabin crew member shared the story online and it’s now inspiring many others online.

“Jack and his family purchased seats in our upper-class cabin for a flight home from New York, but when he got onboard, Jack went and found Violet in economy and swapped seats with her,” wrote flight attendant Leah Amy of a Virgin Atlantic flight on Facebook.

“He then sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight. No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him too,” she added while dubbing them as her two favourite passengers in her career so far.

A nurse by profession Violet often travels to New York to meet her daughter. (Source: Leah Amy/ Facebook) A nurse by profession Violet often travels to New York to meet her daughter. (Source: Leah Amy/ Facebook)

According to the airline staff’s post, the elderly woman, who is a nurse in both the UK and in the US, often visits her daughter in New York but “hasn’t been able to for a while because of a knee replacement surgery.” And in her travels so far on trans-Atlantic flights, she hasn’t made it to the front of the carrier, even though she has always dreamt about it. “Her dream has always been to sit at the front, and Jack made that come true,” the air-hostess said.

Adding that her happiness was beyond words, the crew member said, “She said her daughter won’t believe her, and wanted a ‘selfie’ to prove it, but didn’t have a phone or an email address.” So, the crew decided to send the pictures by mail to the sweet woman.

The post got a lot of positive response online, with many lauding the man for his heartwarming and kind gesture during the festive season.

Virgin Atlantic told Good Morning America it could not give more details because of customer privacy, but confirmed the details of the Facebook post.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd