Man converts girlfriend’s sleep talking into Rupi Kaur ‘poems’

A UK-based man has left netizens impressed after he converted his girlfriend’s sleep talking into poems by Indian-born Canadian poet Rupi Kaur. When Harry Mitchell realised that his girlfriend talks in her sleep, he started noting them down. After regularly taking notes of her sleep talking, Mitchell finally shared the outcome with tweeple and the results left many intrigued.

“My girlfriend talks in her sleep. I have noted them down for weeks, and turned her dreams into Rupi Kaur poems,” he tweeted. Rupi Kaur is an Indian-born Canadian poet who gained popularity for her short visual poems.

From talking about crabs to a drowning ship, here are some of the many things Mitchell’s girlfriend dreamt about. Here, take a look:

my girlfriend talks in her sleep. i’ve noted them down for weeks, and turned her dreams into rupi kaur poems. pic.twitter.com/Pv3dsflgXQ — Harry Mitchell (@HarryIsLate) December 19, 2020

Later, Mitchell also shared the post that inspired him to start converting his girlfriend’s dreams into visual poems.

Thank you for all your cute sleep-talking stories! For those asking, yes I asked consent before posting this. The art had to be shared. 🦀 snip snip 🦀 — Harry Mitchell (@HarryIsLate) December 20, 2020

Since being shared online, the post has been liked over one lakh times and has been flooded with netizens lauding Mitchell for his creativity.

Some also shared their own hilarious experiences. Here, take a look:

My wife said this in her sleep, “It’s a Squircle”

“A double sided square”

“A squircle” I was crying with laughter — Dean Barnes (@DeanBarnesOx) December 20, 2020

My wife sat bolt upright in bed one night & pronounced with some indignation “you can’t call a cat Justin!!” and then just lay back down snoring. — Andy Page (@vonzipperuk) December 20, 2020

My mum found me sobbing in my sleep once as a teenager, and when she tried waking me, I sat up and shouted, “NO! Sheep CAN be lawyers!” And then fell back asleep. Obviously suuuper disturbed about the lack of ewe-quality in the law profession 😂 — Reg (@RegGBlinker) December 20, 2020

I do something similar with my girlfriend when she says something random that doesn’t make sense I find it cute and write it down to make art of later ☺️ pic.twitter.com/L0UNZKWPOs — Crime fighting beaver (@MLG_Corgi) December 20, 2020

My husband talks in his sleep too so I turn it into story boards using the most unattractive photos I have of him throughout our relationship. Never a dull moment 🤦🏼‍♀️🤷🏼‍♀️. pic.twitter.com/CPF40rK2Eg — P🦩🌻 (@paigeleaannex) December 20, 2020

