Tuesday, December 22, 2020
Man converts girlfriend's sleep talking into Rupi Kaur 'poems'

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 22, 2020 2:23:37 pm
Scotland, man draws girlfriend's dream, couple, couple goals, UK man draws gf's dreams viral post, twitter, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsLater, Mitchell also shared the post that inspired him to start converting his girlfriend's dreams into visual poems.

A UK-based man has left netizens impressed after he converted his girlfriend’s sleep talking into poems by Indian-born Canadian poet Rupi Kaur. When Harry Mitchell realised that his girlfriend talks in her sleep, he started noting them down. After regularly taking notes of her sleep talking, Mitchell finally shared the outcome with tweeple and the results left many intrigued.

“My girlfriend talks in her sleep. I have noted them down for weeks, and turned her dreams into Rupi Kaur poems,” he tweeted. Rupi Kaur is an Indian-born Canadian poet who gained popularity for her short visual poems.

From talking about crabs to a drowning ship, here are some of the many things Mitchell’s girlfriend dreamt about. Here, take a look:

Later, Mitchell also shared the post that inspired him to start converting his girlfriend’s dreams into visual poems.

Since being shared online, the post has been liked over one lakh times and has been flooded with netizens lauding Mitchell for his creativity.

Some also shared their own hilarious experiences. Here, take a look:

