Man gives up first class plane seat to sick baby; mother’s emotional post will leave you in tears

A mother, who was travelling with her 11-month-old daughter, was left in tears after an anonymous man gave up his first-class seat on a plane for the two of them. Kelsey Zwick, who was travelling from Orlando to Philadelphia for her daughter’s treatment, took to social media to thank the stranger for his kindness.

“To the man in 2D. Today you were traveling from Orlando to Philly. I don’t know you, but I imagine you saw us somewhere. I was pushing a stroller, had a diaper bag on my arm and also lugging an oxygen machine for my daughter. We had smiles on our faces as we were headed to see her “friends” at CHOP (Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia),” she wrote.

She then goes on to express her astonishment on being told about the switch. “We pre-boarded the plane, got cozy in our window seat and made jokes to those around us about having to sit by my yelling-but-happy baby. The flight attendant came over and told me you were waiting to switch seats. You were giving up your comfortable, first-class seat to us.”

“Not able to hold back tears, I cried my way up the aisle while my daughter Lucy laughed!” Zwick wrote in the post that she shared along with a picture of herself and her daughter. She then goes on to thank the man, not only for his generosity but also for noticing. “Sooo… thank you. Not just for the seat itself but for noticing. For seeing us and realizing that maybe things are not always easy. For deciding you wanted to show a random act of kindness to US. It reminded me how much good there is in this world.”