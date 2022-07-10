scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 10, 2022

Man gave away $13,000 to strangers to spread mom’s message

The now-viral thread was posted on Twitter by Kevin Cate, an ad maker.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 10, 2022 10:21:41 pm
Old man gives money to strangers in hopes of spreading love, Man gives money to strangers in Florida, Wholesome viral threads, Viral tweets, Feel good tweets, Indian ExpressIn the past eight years, the old man has given more than 13,000 dollars (approximately Rs 10 lakh) to people he met at the Waffle House in Midway, Florida.

In a world full of cynicism and negativity, some small but persistent acts of kindness by people can offer hope. A Twitter thread, which is now going viral, has shared one such story of a man who gives money to strangers in a hope of spreading the message of universal love.

On Sunday, Kevin Cate, an ad maker, tweeted a photo of an old man sitting at a restaurant table with a bunch of loose cash and small pieces of paper that had “Love every body” written on them.

ALSO READ |Mother-son distribute 22,000 free meals to the needy during Covid-19, say they are paying forward a kindness once received

As per Cate’s tweets, when Cate asked the man what he was doing with the money, the elderly said he has been giving away $1 and $5 notes to strangers since 2014. In the past eight years, he has given more than $13,000 (approximately Rs 10 lakh) to people he met at the Waffle House in Midway, Florida.

All the currency he gave away came with a note that said “Love every body”. When Cate asked him the significance of the words, the old man said that those were his mother’s last words to him and he aspires to spread her message in his own way.

The tweets on this Twitter thread went viral with thousands of likes and retweets.

Commenting on the thread, a person wrote, “Thank you for taking the time to talk to this gentleman and sharing his story. He has no idea how many people his mother’s message has touched… and we didn’t get money or the note. We got the love his mama intended! What a legacy she left.”

Express Investigation The Uber Files | The Indian Express is part of a global consortium analysing thousands of emails and documnets from Uber

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 10: Latest News
Advertisement