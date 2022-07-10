Man gave away $13,000 to strangers to spread mom’s message

In a world full of cynicism and negativity, some small but persistent acts of kindness by people can offer hope. A Twitter thread, which is now going viral, has shared one such story of a man who gives money to strangers in a hope of spreading the message of universal love.

On Sunday, Kevin Cate, an ad maker, tweeted a photo of an old man sitting at a restaurant table with a bunch of loose cash and small pieces of paper that had “Love every body” written on them.

As per Cate’s tweets, when Cate asked the man what he was doing with the money, the elderly said he has been giving away $1 and $5 notes to strangers since 2014. In the past eight years, he has given more than $13,000 (approximately Rs 10 lakh) to people he met at the Waffle House in Midway, Florida.

Saw this man sitting by himself at a Waffle House in Midway, Florida. So I said hello and asked him what he was doing with that money. pic.twitter.com/UY2uBW7hXE — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

He said he’s given away more than $13,000 to strangers, kids, and people he meets at Waffle House (his favorite) and elsewhere. And they all come with that note you see in the picture. He copies and cut these out every few days. Obviously, I ask about the note. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 9, 2022

Response to this couldn’t be any more beautiful. Thank you. ❤️ If you have time, read the replies. People are sharing their own stories of “love every body.” To media, yes you can use this. Lastly, while he was alone, clearly his mom’s love is still with him and now all of us. — Kevin Cate (@KevinCate) July 10, 2022

All the currency he gave away came with a note that said “Love every body”. When Cate asked him the significance of the words, the old man said that those were his mother’s last words to him and he aspires to spread her message in his own way.

The tweets on this Twitter thread went viral with thousands of likes and retweets.

Thank you for taking the time to talk to this gentleman and sharing his story. He has no idea how many people his mother’s message has touched people far and wide today…and we didn’t get money or the note. We got the love his mama intended! What a legacy she left. — Mary Morris (@Mmorris10Morris) July 10, 2022

This is wonderful. How awesome that you took the time to talk with him and share his story! This is wonderful Twittering! — Becky Lynne Lannister ☮️ (@BeckyLannister) July 9, 2022

He’s absolutely right. All the great religions boil down to one theme: love thy neighbor. — DCTBlackwell (@dctblackwell) July 9, 2022

After my father died, an old family friend wrote to me: “Your dad always helped people out. He knew sometimes they were taking advantage of him, but he didn’t care. He figured it was worth it because you never know when someone really is in need.” Words to live by. — 🇺🇦 🌻The Pro-Democracy Carrie Sweet🌻🇺🇦 (@CarrieSweet2017) July 10, 2022

this is the kindest and sweetest story i have read in a long while. His gentle face and words say everything. thank you for loving us all, you have passed it on out until the world ❤️ — 9A (@ninabagley1) July 10, 2022

This is so…beautiful. I want to hug him. And I’m not a hugger. His mom did good! — Byron Bunch (@ByronBunch3) July 9, 2022

Omg😢 thank you so much for posting this because my faith in humanity has really taken a bad turn for the worst lately. I love this concept ‼️💖👏🙌 — Royaloakhotchick☮️ (@MalekSturm) July 10, 2022

Commenting on the thread, a person wrote, “Thank you for taking the time to talk to this gentleman and sharing his story. He has no idea how many people his mother’s message has touched… and we didn’t get money or the note. We got the love his mama intended! What a legacy she left.”