Thursday, June 14, 2018
Man takes ‘girlfriend test’, leaves kitchen messy to see if girl is ‘marriage material’; gets dumped

A man invited his girlfriend over to his house and expected her to wash dishes. When she didn't do as he expected her to, he took to Twitter to say that she failed the "girlfriend test".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 15, 2018 7:18:52 pm
man conducts girlfriending test, viral tweet of man, man tweets about conducting test on girlfriend, indian express, indian express news The man was brutally trolled later for conducting the ‘girlfriend test’ on his partner. (Source: Representative Image/Getty Images)
The gender debate is on, but there is still a long way to go. Owing to the conflicting ways men and women are treated, even the societal roles for them are generally considered to be fixed and vastly different from each other. Generally, a woman is expected to take care of the household — and of course, the kitchen. This does reek of a regressive mindset, but there are plenty who still feel the same.

One such man, whose Twitter handle is @VJBritemanLive, invited his girlfriend over to his house and expected her to wash his dishes. When she did not act as he expected her to, he took to Twitter to say that he thought she was actually “wife material” but she entirely failed this “girlfriend test”.

He also added that he deliberately messed up his house in order to conduct the “girlfriend test”. “I invited my girlfriend for the first time ever at my place & I was extremely disappointed to be honest, she came this morning & left without even washing dishes let alone some cleaning. I thought this one was actually wife material but she entirely failed this girlfriending test,” he wrote, and added, “Yes I deliberately messed my kitchen up I ain’t the filthiest or untidy nigga. I did all this cause it was just a girlfriend test. Chill now.”

Read his tweets here.

Soon, he was severely trolled for this and someone even showed the tweet to his girlfriend. “Some idiot somehow showed my gf this tweet and got dumped me immediately guess what I’m officially single. Congratulations!” People did not take his tweets too kindly. While one wrote, “She dodged a bullet to be honest…. Imagine being with a man who thinks wife material = house help,” another wrote, “Are you dating a cleaner??”

Here are some of the reactions.

What did you think of his tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

