Viral Video: Man gets kicked in the face, falls off boat as proposal goes awry

Monday, September 28, 2020
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 28, 2020 6:25:37 pm
proposal, man falls into water viral proposal video, proposal gone wrong viral video, funny proposal videos,Though his partner appears to accept his proposal, what follows next leaves the two shocked. (Source: @TheoShantonas/Twitter)

While marriage proposals often bring back happy memories, a man’s romantic moment went haywire after he lost balance and fell from an out-of-control boat into the lake after popping the “million-dollar” question. A video of the bizarre incident has gone viral on social media after it was tweeted by user Theo Shantonas.

In the 22-second clip, the man can be seen walking towards his partner who is standing on one of the two boats anchored at the jetty. He climbs over the first boat in order to reach her and soon takes out a ring to propose. Though his partner appears to accept his proposal, what follows next leaves the two dumbfounded.

As the couple move to embrace, the woman accidentally hits the throttle of her boat, putting it in motion. She then falls on to the floor of the boat even as her foot flies up and kicks the man in the face. The man is then seen falling into the lake.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the undated video has prompted many reactions among netizens. While many were amused, others hoped for the safety of the newly engaged couple.

