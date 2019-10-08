Watch: Man gets hit by lightning while walking dogs, survives thanks to timely help

A video that’s going viral has captured how a man was struck by lightning when he was walking his three dogs and how bystanders came to his rescue and ensured he received timely medical care.

Advertising

Alex Coreas was walking his three dogs outside the Stuebner Airline Veterinary Hospital in Texas on October 3 when he was struck by a lightning. The explosion from the lightning strike reportedly blew Coreas’ shoes and socks off.

Watch the video here:

A surveillance camera that captured the incident showed a bolt of lightning striking the ground near the man’s feet. Coreas hits the ground face first almost instantly while his three dogs run off.

The video also captures a person running up to Coreas within moments of him falling, and then others joining to help provide medical assistance. One person performed CPR and they later ensured he was taken to a medical facility.

While Coreas is currently recovering at a hospital, his dogs were later found in a nearby wooded area by the police, reported ABC News.