‘You’re a monster’: Man faces netizens’ heat for slicing books in half to make it portable

Many asked why he simply didn’t shift to ebooks instead of butchering the books. Many asked why he simply didn’t shift to ebooks instead of butchering the books.

There are many who like to carry long reads while travelling, however, that may not be an ideal option owing to its bulky nature. So, a Twitter user had an unusual solution—slicing the books in half. After one of his colleagues called him a ‘book murderer’, he decided to take others’ opinions on Twitter but ended up receiving the wrath of many bookworms online.

Sharing photographic evidence of his act, Alex Christofi recently asked if anyone else uses this method to make it easier to carry heavy books. “I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me?” the man asked in a tweet, that quickly went viral but for the wrong reasons.

His tweet:

Yesterday my colleague called me a ‘book murderer’ because I cut long books in half to make them more portable. Does anyone else do this? Is it just me? pic.twitter.com/VQUUdJMpwT — Alex Christofi (@alex_christofi) January 21, 2020

The tweet irked many online, and even cops got involved! From publishing houses to book lovers, many shamed the man for cutting the books. A section of people wondered why he simply didn’t move to ebooks or audio books to completely get rid of the hassle of carrying heavy books.

Is it just me, he says, posting a murder on the timeline — Joseph 🇺🇦 (@JosephStash) January 21, 2020

this is terrorism. — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) January 21, 2020

Our Twitter algorithms alerted us to a murder that was trending. Of course we investigated. Not exactly what we expected… 🪓 📖 — NYPD 19th Precinct (@NYPD19Pct) January 21, 2020

Have you considered just getting a kindle since you don’t seem very nostalgically attached to the paper format…. YOU MONSTER. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 21, 2020

Have you considered just getting a kindle since you don’t seem very nostalgically attached to the paper format…. YOU MONSTER. — Jennifer Wright (@JenAshleyWright) January 21, 2020

Can someone get this man an audiobook or e-book?! pic.twitter.com/QbxyeA436g — Simon & Schuster (@simonschuster) January 21, 2020

Alex, This is Chris Hassel J.D. — legal council for BOOK IT! I regret to inform you are now ineligible for the personal pan pizza at Pizza Hut and you must immediately dispose of your BOOK IT! pins. Failure to comply will result in a lawsuit. P.S. Plz seek psychiatric help pic.twitter.com/Z9t1ZY3b1P — Chris Hassel (@Hassel_Chris) January 21, 2020

What to do if your book’s too big: an alignment chart pic.twitter.com/cYb4PHggPF — Louis Eon (@QuipThe) January 21, 2020

However, few supported him and shared what they did to books after reading them.

why are people so precious about the books they buy? crack the spine, spill stuff on it , dog ear pages who cares as long as you’re reading. swear to god people care more about the satisfaction of others seeing books on their shelf than actually having read them. — just keatn now (no long name or anything) (@ktnfrqhr) January 21, 2020

I really like this Alex, and am completely ok with it. In fact it undercuts (tish boom) their hubris in writing such a bloody long book in the first place — Rhiannon L Cosslett (@rhiannonlucyc) January 21, 2020

so much more portable now, thank you for the tip pic.twitter.com/EQSxw6HCif — Archie Comics (@ArchieComics) January 21, 2020

Not just you.

My sister has done it in the past…

I made* a book into a wreath recently in memory of a friend who died.

It was beautiful.

*Helped. Not terribly effectively. pic.twitter.com/PCy79bv9pj — Rosewind (@Rosewind2007) January 21, 2020

I do lots of multi-day backpacking trips and burn the pages I’ve read as fuel. pic.twitter.com/jXfZVV3Ac1 — Ryan Kailath (@ryankailath) January 22, 2020

What do you think about his idea of making books portable?

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd