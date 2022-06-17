scorecardresearch
Man gets favourite Nike shoes tattooed because he was ‘tired of paying for shoes’

The foot tattoos were made by famous UK-based artist Dean Gunther over eight hours.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 17, 2022 11:14:09 am
Nika show tattoo, man gets shoes tattooed on both feet, tattoo as shoes, UK-based tattoo artists Dean Gunther, unique tattoos, Indian ExpressThe complex tattoos were made without using any stencils.

In a show of love for his favourite shoes, a man in the UK got a pair of Nike shoes tattooed on his feet.

The elaborate tattoos that mimicked the design of Nike shoes were made by famous tattoo artist Dean Gunther.

Gunther shared on Instagram a time-lapse video that showed the process of making the tattoos. “He was tired of paying for shoes every few months, so he got his favourite @nike shoes tattooed on for life,” he wrote.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dean Gunther (@dean.gunther)

Soon Gunther’s post went viral across social media.Many people appreciated the unique tattoo design, but some felt uncomfortable with it. Commenting on the Instagram post, a user wrote, ‘Would not wanna walk a mile in his shoes.”
Another Instagram user remarked, “Your tattoos are awesome but these are cursed 😂 ”.

While talking to NeedToKnow.online, Gunther said that he wanted to create a tattoo that gives the illusion that his client is wearing shoes. It took Gunther more than eight hours to finish making the tattoos.

Explaining the process of making the tattoos, Gunther said, “Drawing the tattoo on my free hand was the most challenging part. I had to make sure that everything flowed with the contours of the body. A stencil would not work in this case, so it’s all freehand. Once that was on, the tattooing was straightforward”.

The tattoo artist added, “He was tired of paying for shoes, so he decided he will get his favourite pair of Nikes tattooed on him and he can see the funny side to it! Definitely a great conversation starter. His wife loves it too.”

