Friday, January 21, 2022
Man donated kidney to girlfriend’s mother. She married someone else a month later

Uziel Martínez shared his sad story on TikTok that went viral. He said he doesn't hold any grudge against his former girlfriend.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
January 21, 2022 9:37:27 am
Uziel Martínez insists that he does not hold any grudge against his ex-girlfriend despite the heartbreak.

For some people, love can be a painful thing. Uziel Martínez is one of those people. The teacher from Mexico made a series of videos recounting a sad experience that tugged many heartstrings.

The resident of Baja California, Mexico, went viral after he narrated how he donated his kidney to his ex-girlfriend’s mother. However, instead of appreciating his selfless gesture, his girlfriend left him. To make the matters worse, she later married someone else within a month of their break-up.

Many people sympathized with his disastrous love story. Soon, Martínez’s video went viral on social media and even made headlines in many national and international outlets. As reported by Mexico News Daily, a viewer commented on Martínez’s video, “Keep moving forward and find the perfect woman, who appreciates you.”

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In a series of videos made in response to the overwhelming response that his sad story got, Martinez assured people that he is doing well, both mentally and physically. He told his newfound audience that he is recovering well from a kidney transplant.

Surprisingly, he also insisted that he does not hold any grudge against his ex-girlfriend despite the heartbreak. As per the Mexico Daily News, he said, “I don’t have anything against her … we’re not friends but we don’t hate each other. I only made the video for TikTok, I didn’t think it would get out of control”.

While this breakup was hard, some couples are adding a fun twist to their separation. Many couples are sharing their divorce selfies and some also do a breakup photoshoot to remove the stigma of separation.

