‘Wooooooo that looks fun’: Man flies out of pool after sliding through water ride

Embarking on a tour with friends and family and trying out adventure sports are supposed to about a shot of adrenalin and can be funny at times.

However, a guest at a resort in Thailand went a little extra while relishing his ride on a waterslide. A hilarious video showing the guest sliding through water and going beyond the ride’s area has surfaced online.

The clip shared by Now This News on Twitter shows the man going down through the slide and flying out of the pool. Many people are heard laughing at the way he moves.

The clip was captured from a resort in Phetchabun Province in Thailand. “A guest at a resort in Thailand came down the waterslide so fast he actually skimmed across the entire surface of the pool and out of the water altogether,” read the caption of the tweet.

Watch the video here:

A guest at a resort in Thailand came down the waterslide so fast he actually skimmed across the entire surface of the pool and out of the water altogether 😯 pic.twitter.com/rOe5K6Cii2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 28, 2022

While some users found the clip funny, some others pointed out that the ride is dangerous. “Wooooooo that looks fun,” commented a user. “Dangerous…I think they need to redesign their ‘fun ride’,” wrote another user.

Brilliant !

Wish I was there to see that, would have shook his hand, lol — LannaMick (@lanna_mick) April 28, 2022

Videos showing adventure activities going wrong have grabbed attention online. In a video that had gone viral in May last year, two women from Mumbai were seen parasailing when the rope holding them to the boat snapped. As a result, they plummeted into the sea from a height of 100 metre. Luckily, they were wearing life jackets that helped them stay afloat. The women were soon rescued by the boatmen.